SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra marking Women’s History Month with a concert Saturday night titled “Fearless Women.”

The concert was led by conductor Mark Russell Smith, celebrated women in music, and featured a female piano virtuosa Wei Lou. Springfield Poet Magdalena Gomez was at the concert Saturday night and appreciates the way the symphony has embraced inclusion.

“To make it part of the life of the symphony and that’s why I want to stand beside them walk beside them and change the narrative that classic music is for everyone and also that many cultures have their own version of classical music “, expressed Springfield Poet Laureate, Magdalena Gomez.

Gomez was there to sign her book titled “The Meta/physics of Remembrance.”