LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Hosted a Chamber Concert Sunday afternoon in Longmeadow previewing their next performance at Symphony Hall.

Four Springfield Symphony Orchestra string musicians that make up the Casey String Quartet performed, in front of an audience, at the First Church of Christ. The Chamber concert featured works by three composers whose works the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be performing at its next concert. The quartet also performed a piece by Mozart.

Paul Lambert, the President and CEO of Springfield Symphony Orchestra, told 22News, “It’s beautiful music, first just as a standalone concert just to bring some joy to us on a Sunday afternoon but also as a preview for our next upcoming symphonic concert on Saturday, April 15th. All the composers who are represented in this concert this afternoon will have much larger works featured in two weeks at Symphony Hall.”

The next concert at Symphony Hall will be titled “Madness and Mystery” and will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.