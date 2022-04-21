SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is getting ready for its first spring concert Friday night with guest conductor Mark Russell Smith. This concert marks a big return for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, which has not performed since 2020.

Smith told 22News what audiences can expect as the symphony returns to the stage.

“Big tunes, the cello has a super heroic role with the orchestra and so I think it’s what everyone expects from a concert,” said guest conductor Mark Russell Smith.

The SSO is also welcoming cellist Thomas Mesa for the performance. His work will take the audience through a range of emotions, highlighting the capabilities of the cello and the orchestra.

Mesa added he’s thrilled to be in Springfield for this important concert, “I also feel so much love and so much excitement for this particular concert. I love kind of peeking my head into this whole family and being a part of this return.”

Friday’s concert is titled “Of Heroes and Poets” and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. These musicians are thrilled to be back on stage together for the first time in years for what’s sure to be a rousing performance.