SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a good day for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, the musical group receiving a a hefty check from State Representative Brian Ashe.

Representative Ashe came downtown to the Orchestra’s office Thursday to present $100,000 earmarked for them from the state budget. This money will help keep their operations running smoothly and allows them to expand on some of their programs for young artists.

“This will go to support our youth orchestra and provide scholarships so that we can expand our program deeper into the Springfield community and enhance the arts and culture experience for not only our younger hopeful patrons but for our young musicians in this area,” said Heather Garon, Development and Grants for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Some money will go towards the orchestra’s full 8-concert series that kicks off in October. Also in attendance Thursday was State Rep. Orlando Ramos, State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, Senator Adam Gomez and State Rep. Jacob Oliveira.