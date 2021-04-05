Springfield Symphony Orchestra to virtually stream three concerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be virtually streaming three-chamber concert events as part of their Spring 2021 Chamber Concert Series.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the three professionally filmed, on-demand chamber concert events are 45 to 50-minute concerts and were recorded in early March at the studios of Focus Springfield.

All three programs will showcase the following three ensembles:

A string quartet with Masako Yanagita playing Violin, Marsha Harbison playing Violin, Delores Thayer playing Viola, and Boris Kogan playing Cello

A string trio with Beth Welty playing Violin, Noralee Walker playing Viola and Joel Wolfe playing Cello

A percussion trio with Martin Kluger, Nathan Lassell, and Robert McEwan

Each concert will premiere online at a specific date and time and will be available anytime through May 21st for on-demand streaming at the convenience of the symphony’s patrons. The schedule is posted below:

Concert 1 – Premieres April 10 at 5:00 pm

Concert 2 – Premieres April 24 at 5:00 pm

Concert 3 – Premieres May 8 at 5:00 pm

Tickets for the concert series will be $25.00 for each concert or $60.00 for the series of three. Guests can purchase them on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra website.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will be interviewing Maestro Rhodes and you can watch the full interview on 22News starting at 5 p.m.