SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An agreement has been reached between the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the union that represent the musicians.

This is a two year contract that lays out the plan for the next two seasons. The agreement ensures there will be six classical concerts and two pop concerts for a total of eight concerts per season. That will kick off for 2023-2024 and be effective through the following season.

There will also be a raise for each year of the contract and there will be an average of 64 musicians for each classical concert.

Thursday at Symphony hall, Local 171 President Beth Welty said the musicians are happy about the agreement, “We stand ready, eager can’t wait to work with Paul and his team and the board to bring this amazing orchestra to as many people as we can.”

Then in a separate agreement, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will take on a new name, the Springfield Chamber Players. They will be charged with putting on chamber music concerts, like the Longmeadow Chamber Series. With that agreement, the Springfield Chamber Players will enter a non-compete with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for fundraising.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has also pledged over $280,000 over two years to help the youth education program.

The final concert for this season is scheduled for Saturday May 13th.