SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras (SSYO) will hold their season finale concert on Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 per person, and admission is free for those that are under 18 years. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door beginning at 2:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

The SSYO has two ensembles, the Springfield Youth Orchestra, which has 35 students, and the Springfield Youth Sinfonia, which has 21 students. The Springfield Youth Orchestra (SYO) is conducted by Jonathan Lam, and Matt Bertuzzi is the conductor of the Springfield Youth Sinfonia (SYS).

The SYO and SYS are merit-based orchestras that are sponsored by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, for talented young musicians living in the Pioneer Valley and more. The concert on Sunday will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.