Springfield taking extra precautions in wake of deadly Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building last week has communities thinking about how they can better improve security at government buildings.



The insurrection revealed a surprising lack of security, that was supposedly upgraded after 9/11. Mayor Sarno is assuring the community that their police department will be prepared for any sort of riot like that.

The mob of pro-Trump supporters smashed windows and furniture and stole property when they storm the capitol building and broke into the Senate chambers. Five people died including a Capitol Police officer and nearly 50 other officers were injured in the insurrection.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was disgusted over what happened and says he’ll be working with the police department and state and federal authorities to ensure they can clamp down quickly on any potential insurrectionists.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “We will be prepared as we have been in these situations, I’m hopeful nothing will occur. But as always we will be prepared to make sure no one brings any type of harm to any of my residents or business community.”

Mayor Sarno is confident that they wouldn’t see Springfield residents engage in an insurrection like that, they’re more concerned about rioters coming from outside the city. Some of the demonstrators in D.C. were armed with weapons, including one person who had 11 Molotov cocktails.

The FBI has warned that there may be armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in D.C. in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration of January 20.