Springfield taking steps to help residents struggling with gambling addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is taking action to help people with a gambling addiction.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is funding a pilot program, to prevent and reduce the effects of gambling on Springfield residents.

Compulsive gambling is a disorder that affects more than 2 million Americans. The Springfield Health Department will lead the city’s new pilot program that’ll perform research on gambling and connect community health workers with gambling addicts.

“MGM opened in August of 2018,” said Helen Coulton-Harris, Springfield Health Commissioner. “That really changed the landscape for us. We really understand we need to be at the forefront.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has a program of their own at MGM Springfield to help people with gambling addictions. It’s called GameSense and they want to work in collaboration with the city to help gambling addicts.

GameSense advisor, Amy Gabrila told 22News, “the need and the want is there, how best can we collaborate with community health workers and services to make sure these people get the help they need.”

Gabrila told 22News they’ll meet with addicts 1 on 1 to determine budget strategies and how to limit their time gambling.

Research shows that gambling tends to be more common among people with mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and people of color.

Gabrila said they just had a spike in the number of people who signed up for their program at MGM since the start of the new year.