Springfield teacher donates turkeys as ‘thank you’ to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Less fortunate Springfield high school students received a Thanksgiving turkey Sunday from the father figure helping them overcome adversity.

Stefan Davis, an educator at Springfield’s High School of Science & Technology, is the CEO of a program called “I Found Light Against All Odds.”

Davis dug into his own pocket for the money to buy turkeys for the students he mentors. He told 22News, these kids deserve a thank you for striving to improve themselves during difficult times.

“I love them and I appreciate they’re respecting me, as not just a teacher, but as a father figure and they work so hard in these tough times and they’re noting making excuses,” he said.

Davis takes pride in the students he works with as director of the “Fresh” program at Sci-Tech. He said the gift of a turkey will assure they will have food on the table for Thanksgiving.