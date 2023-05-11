PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The person that died in a crash on Route 20 in Palmer on Thursday, May 4th has been identified and students in Springfield are mourning the loss of that teacher.

Patricia Cable of Palmer was identified as the victim of the crash. Azell Cavaan, spokesperson for the Springfield Public Schools, confirmed for 22News that Cable was a kindergarten teacher at the Samuel Bowles Elementary School.

Route 20 near the intersection on North Main Street had been closed for hours following the single car rollover crash. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Cable was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital where she died.