Springfield teachers begin calling all families before back to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An update on the Springfield public schools back to school plans was released Monday.

A video posted on YouTube provided an update from Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Azell Cavaan. In the video she discussed the next steps on remote learning for students.

The remote learning for grades 1 through 12 begin on September 15, kindergarten begins September 21 and preschool children begin on September 28. Teachers have been back to work for the past two weeks working remotely to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Teachers will begin calling all families this week and into next week to discuss the steps into remote learning such as how to obtain a laptop, how to log on and what time school will start. The teachers will provide families with the expectations of starting school and help understand the procedures.

Cavaan mentioned she received several questions about the school uniform policy and states that students will not be required to wear school uniforms for remote education but students should wear appropriate clothes.

All preschoolers will be issued an iPad however the iPads are not expected to be available in time for the start of the school year on September 28. The teachers will discuss educational packets on the phone call to the families.

Teachers will discuss back to school supplies during each phone call to the families as it varies from schools and classes. Cavaan says to make sure you ask about supplies in case the teacher forgets to bring it up.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health requires a flu vaccine for all school students by December 31.

Attendance was discussed in the video, Cavaan says attendance will be taken every day and also during the classes. But she says to talk to your school if the classes will be recorded to watch at a later time.

Parents for special education students are encouraged to visit www.springfieldpublicschools.com for more information.

Meal services will be suspended on Labor Day, September 7. The meal service on Friday, September 4 will provide families with enough meals to get through the holiday weekend. The meals are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Boland

Bowles

Brookings

Commerce

Dorman

Glickman

Indian Orchard

Kensington

Liberty

Lincoln

Sumer Avenue School

Warner

Washington

Meals are also available for pickup for afternoon and evening meals from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Chestnut Middle School

Milton Bradley

Rebecca Johnson

Talmadge

Meal service plans once school starts will be announced soon.

For updated information follow Springfield Public Schools on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For additional information visit https://www.springfieldpublicschools.com/.