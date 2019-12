SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony in Springfield will be held in remembrance of the 26 children and staff members who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting.

According to a news release sent to 22News, every year since 2012, teachers across the district come together in memory of this tragedy.

Everyone will gather in front of City Hall at 8:30 a.m. and walk together onto Memorial Bridge as Saturday marks the 7 year anniversary of the shooting.