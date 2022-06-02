SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at the Mass Mutual Center Springfield Technical Community College held their commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon.

STCC’s class of 2022 had nearly 800 graduates receiving their degrees on Thursday.

This year is STCC’s 55th commencement ceremony and the first in person ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic.

22News spoke to some of this year’s graduates to learn about their hopes and concerns as they graduate and move on into the workforce.

“The knowledge that I gained from school and you know, it comes over time. I feel pretty confident right now. The overall feeling of being done with someone like going to school and getting all the training and the knowledge is, feels great to finally be done,” Andrew Black of Springfield, said.

The graduates hail from over 86 cities and towns with residents of Springfield representing 39 percent of the graduating class.