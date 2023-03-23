SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A college in Springfield Thursday night, putting the spotlight on its programs and services and how they benefit students.

People gathered at Springfield Technical Community College for the school’s ‘open house’ this evening. The event showcased the school’s high-quality academic programming, ranging from healthcare and technology to liberal arts and businesses.

Jennifer McNeil, an admissions counselor for STCC told 22News, “STCC is one of the leading academic institutions in the area and we offer a lot of leading educational programs in our area and we offer cost effective options for our students.”

Enrollment for the spring semester this year at STCC was up by 5% compared to last year. If you missed the open house, you can take a virtual tour to learn more about the college.