SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new CNA lab on Wednesday.

STCC will increase the training capacity of the Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) Plus Program with the new Workforce Development CNA laboratory, according to a news release sent to 22News from STCC. The new CNA lab will also help fill a demand for healthcare jobs in the region.

The new lab will include six patient simulators and will have clinical rotations at long-term care facilities. STCC President John B. Cook will be in attendance as well as Gladys Franco the Assistant Vice President of Workforce Development, Regional healthcare leaders, legislators, and elected officials.

The ceremony takes place on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. at STCC in building 27.