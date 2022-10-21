SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host two events that are free and open to the public on Friday.

At 4:00 p.m. John Zaffis, a paranormal investigator, will make a visit to STCC on Friday. Zaffis is considered one of the foremost authorities in the paranormal field, starred in the SyFy reality TV show, Haunted Collector, and runs the Paranormal and Demonology Research Society of New England which was founded in 1998. He will be making an appearance at the Scibelli Hall auditorium.

“Edutainer” Mike Davis will have a fun demonstration of science experiments featuring stunt powder, controlled explosions, and more at 5:30 p.m. also at Scibelli Hall auditorium. His presentations are “visually engaging” and entertaining, as described by Davis.

These two events are part of STEM week at STCC. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, math, and STEM week is a statewide effort to boost the interest, awareness, and ability of all students to see themselves in STEM opportunities.