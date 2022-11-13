SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) associate degree nursing program has earned continued accreditation.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) found STCC’s program to be in compliance and scheduled the next evaluation visit for spring 2030. ACEN officials visited STCC in the spring of 2022 to evaluate their program, according to a news release sent to 22News from STCC.

When a nursing program holds ACEN accreditation, it means that the program meets standards and can be trusted to deliver a quality education. “The administrative and fiscal support for the (nursing) program in all facets, including faculty ratios, additional adjunct support, and the funds for the simulation center, skills labs, and equipment, were all beyond impressive,” stated Marsal P. Stoll, ACEN Chief Executive Office.

“We are thrilled,” said Lisa Fugiel, the nursing director of the School of Health and Patient Simulation. “Our ACEN site visitors not only found zero areas in need of development or improvement, but they noted two areas of strength. We are told it’s unusual to be recognized for even one area of strength. To get recognized for two is rare. I’m proud of our faculty and staff for helping to make us shine. Future students can feel confident knowing they are studying in a high-quality nursing program.”

“This would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of Director Fugiel and the faculty and staff in the nursing program,” said Christopher Scott, the dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation. “I am delighted to see the program not only was awarded accreditation but that ACEN highlighted many areas of strength.”

A strength of the program is the addition of two IT support personnel who keep the simulation equipment and virtual reality areas working. “This was noted as above and beyond what is typical of a community college program,” according to the letter from ACEN.

ACEN highlighted different aspects of the patient simulation labs, known as the “SIMS Medical Center.” Robotic patients controlled by STCC staff provide an immersive, real-world experience for students. ACEN noted the simulation technology has “a positive and innovative learning environment for student nurses.”

The STCC nursing program received a full length of time until the next accreditation site visit in 2030.