SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical High School celebrated a class reunion Saturday evening for every single graduating class.

At the Elks Lodge, more than 300 former students came together for a barbeque celebrating the school that’s been closed for 37 years. Located on Elliot Street in Springfield, the Technical High School was founded in 1906 and closed in 1986.

22News spoke to some of those in attendance as to why this reunion was so special.

“The school closed 37 years ago so this is a testament to the spirit,” said Mike Borecki, organizer of the reunion.

“I wanted to come out here…. just see all the people I didn’t know, get to know them and get some pictures and just have fun,” said one former student.

Even the oldest living graduate of Springfield Tech came to the reunion, 106-year-old Stella Warner. She is a graduate of 1935 and celebrated her 107th birthday which is coming up with fellow graduates.

Warner told 22News her secret to a long life. “I smile a lot and I have something to look forward to and this was one of them.”

More than $4,000 was raised which will all go toward next year’s reunion.