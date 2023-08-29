SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who rent in Springfield want to be more involved in decisions made by city leaders.

At a rally outside City Hall Tuesday morning, renters said they are being impacted by the state’s housing crisis. They say rents are too high, housing conditions are worsening, and there’s nowhere to go if you need to move out.

They are demanding that the city includes them in conversations about the impacts of the housing crisis.

“We deserve a seat at the table to talk about these issues and debate them properly. If we are being left out, it means everybody else is making a decision about our lives. That’s not how it’s supposed to be,” said Michael Wright of Neighbor to Neighbor.

Springfield Gardens is one of the properties that was discussed at the rally. It is involved in more than 25 open cases in housing court for code enforcement violations.

In the past, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has said that he is considering receivership for the apartment complex.