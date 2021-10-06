Springfield Then and Now, Common Wealth Murals’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This past Tuesday, a new exhibit titled: Common Wealth Murals, was created and is on display in Downtown Springfield.

The exhibit is on display in the Skyview Downtown storefront windows on Dwight Street between Harrison and State streets. It features an image of a person who lived during the 1800s in Springfield, paired with a current Springfield resident who shares similar interests. Brief biographies about the individuals will accompany each image in both English and Spanish.

The description on each photo display reads, “In praise of earlier residents who left a legacy of service and achievement, and of today’s younger citizens who hope to follow in their footsteps.”

The images and corresponding information panels can be found here. The exhibit is sponsored by Related Companies, owner of the Skyview Downtown apartment complex.

“I love this project, both because of the range of historical figures we included and the beautiful story it tells about who Springfield’s future ‘greats’ will be.” Britt Ruhe, Director of Common Wealth Murals

Common Wealth Murals, fosters the creation of exceptional public art in Western Massachusetts, including the annual Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival, individual mural and other public art installations, and training in community muralism.