SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds went against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday Night.

After losing a 6-5 track meet to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night, the Thunderbirds responded by keeping them all the way off the scoresheet on Saturday.

Garret Sparks, in just his second start with the team, stopped all 21 shots he faced. Four different T-Birds got on the board on the way to a 4-0 win.

Their magic number to make the playoffs is now down to 10. They’ve got three straight road games against the Charlotte Checkers starting on Wednesday.