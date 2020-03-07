Springfield Thunderbirds announce new affiliation with St. Louis Blues

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:
springfield thunderbirds logo_411359

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a new affiliation Friday, signing a four-year deal with the St. Louis Blues.

The Thunderbirds will finish this season as an affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Their agreement with the Blues will last through the 2024-2025 season.

The Blues are the reigning Stanley Cup Champions and currently sit in the first place of the NHL’s Western Conference. Both the Blues and Thunderbirds are excited about the hockey history of each program.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement:

Springfield is a strong franchise in a city rich with hockey history… The partnership will strengthen our franchise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories