Springfield Thunderbirds announce new affiliation with St. Louis Blues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a new affiliation Friday, signing a four-year deal with the St. Louis Blues.

The Thunderbirds will finish this season as an affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Their agreement with the Blues will last through the 2024-2025 season.

The Blues are the reigning Stanley Cup Champions and currently sit in the first place of the NHL’s Western Conference. Both the Blues and Thunderbirds are excited about the hockey history of each program.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement:

Springfield is a strong franchise in a city rich with hockey history… The partnership will strengthen our franchise.