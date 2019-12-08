Springfield Thunderbirds collect 4,800+ bears after 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbird (14-13-0-0) fans tossed over 4,800 bears onto the ice rink as part of their 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Teddy Bear Pools and Spas presented the toss where 4,887 bears were thrown this year after the game against the Laval Rocket (14-10-3-0). Despite the Thunderbirds losing 4 to 3, it was great a face-off.

Springfield will hopefully get back on track Friday against the Binghamton Devils at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m.