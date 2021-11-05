Springfield Thunderbirds defeat the Hershey Bears ahead of road trip

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds completed their latest homestand Friday night and it was well attended by local fans..

The Thunderbirds welcomed the Hershey Bears at the MassMutual Center. The game marked the first of six meetings between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division.

“Just coming to watch the game with my daughter, out for a night of fun my other daughter is at a sleep over so we gotta keep busy. We are definitely excited to see the game and eat junk food,” said fan David Gawron of Wilbraham.

Following Friday night’s game, the Thunderbirds hit the road for the remainder of the busy weekend, as they travel south for a matchup with the Bridgeport Islanders Saturday night.