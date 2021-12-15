Springfield Thunderbirds donates teddy bears to local preschool

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds donated some of their teddy bears from the teddy bear toss to a local preschool.

The Thunderbirds brought over 150 stuffed animals to children at Square One in Springfield on Wednesday and it definitely made their day.

At the teddy bear toss game this past Saturday, the team collected a record breaking 5,168 teddy bears, breaking their record by a couple hundred bears.

Boomer the mascot for the Thunderbirds, surprised multiple preschool classrooms at Square One by hand delivering the stuffed animals to children.

Square One provides early learning education to more than 500 infants, toddlers and school aged children every day and gives support services to more than 1,500 families every year.

“They get a chance to experience the magic that comes with this time of year. its such a time of year and every child deserves to be treated that way around the holidays. Who doesn’t want to have a fun gift, a soft teddy bear?” said Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development and Communication for Square One.

Boomer and Thunderbirds’ staff will be delivering more stuffed animals to Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs, the Ronald McDonald house and the MLK community center.

Mercedes Bens of Springfield is also helping children at Square One by hosting a toy drive through the 19th for children and families helped by the organization.

