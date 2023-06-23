SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds garnered accolades at the American Hockey League’s Team Business Meetings in Tucson, AZ, for achieving significant milestones in various business categories.

The annual event brought together representatives from all 32 member clubs to discuss best practices and innovative ideas across multiple departments.

Building on their record-breaking year, the Thunderbirds celebrated accomplishments in ticket sales and corporate partnerships for the 2022-23 season. The team’s ticket sales department reached noteworthy milestones, including 600 new Full Season Equivalents (FSEs), which track full-season and partial-season ticket sales. Additionally, the department achieved an impressive renewal rate of over 85% among full-season ticket members.

The T-Birds also received recognition for their individual game ticket sales, with revenue per game from FSEs and group ticket sales increasing by over 15 percent.

Notably, the corporate sales department achieved a record-setting year with a renewal rate of over 85 percent in corporate cash accounts, leading to a single-season high in corporate revenue.

Nathan Costa, President of the Thunderbirds, expressed pride in the team’s achievements, stating, “Our dedicated staff has worked tirelessly to create a tangible impact within the arena, and these honors are a testament to their hard work paying off. By engaging fans of all ages and delivering unforgettable experiences on promotional nights, we prioritize the creation of lifelong memories. The growth in ticket sales showcases the incredible support of our fans, proving that we can excel as a smaller market in our league. The value generated by their presence in the arena extends to our corporate partnerships, allowing that department to reach new heights.”

The Thunderbirds’ commitment to the Springfield community was also notable, with over 250 appearances made by mascot Boomer and team players combined. Their involvement ranged from youth hockey practice sessions to charitable initiatives such as the Rays of Hope Walk, annual Teddy Bear Toss deliveries, and corporate partnership events.