Springfield Thunderbirds fans host fundraiser for player’s parents after house fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser was held on Sunday for the parents of Springfield Thunderbirds player Anthony Greco.

Organizers said more than 250 people came out to show support for Greco’s parents. Their home was damaged in a fire this April. Greco was in the home at the time of the fire.

“Knowing my son was okay and made it out that’s all that mattered but it was still pretty devastating,” Mary Jane Greco, Anthony’s mother, told 22News.

Hockey fans and community support organized the fundraiser together to raise money for the damaged Long Island, NY home.

His mother told 22News she’s grateful for all the support.

“I’m overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that the team and fans would reach out in such a way to try and help us out in this hard time,” she said.

The event came together in just three months. Organizer, Jim Syner said there are two more events in the future. Sunday’s event raised more than $5,000.

Anthony’s parents are currently living in temporary housing. The money raised at the fundraiser will goes toward rebuilding their home.

Mary Jane Greco told 22News the repairs to the home will take at least ten months.

Anthony’s father, Paul is a 20-year veteran of the New York Fire Department who suffered health issues after the 9/11 attacks. The home was newly renovated to be made accessible for him.