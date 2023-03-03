SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – March is National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and Friday night in Springfield was recognized during a special Thunderbirds game.

The Thunderbirds held a fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. T-bird fans braved tonight’s storm to come out and show their support. Staff and volunteers from the society were also there to share with people how they can get involved to help fight the disease.

“We have an event in Longmeadow coming up at the end of April, it’s a one or a 3-mile walk, and it’s completely accessible,” said Jillian TArtt, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Development Manager. “All funds that are raised go towards research for MS providing programs and services for people living with MS, and our advocacy efforts.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves.