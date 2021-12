SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frontline workers were honored at the Springfield Thunderbirds game Friday night.

Members of the Gandara Center attended the game against the Hershey Bears at the Mass Mutual Center.

The Gandara Center remained active throughout the pandemic – serving individuals with mental health, substance use disorder, as well as several other preventative services.

The game was an opportunity for staff to relax and enjoy a Thunderbirds game with their colleagues.