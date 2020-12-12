Springfield Thunderbirds keep annual Teddy Bear Toss with drive-by event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual Christmas season charity event had to be altered slightly this year due to pandemic.

The Springfield Thunderbirds held their “Teddy Bear Toss” Saturday. Generous donors drove up in front of the MassMutual Center and tossed the teddy bears to the Thunderbirds Mascot, Boomer.

It’s a tradition the team felt necessary to continue, with a few revisions to maintain social distancing. Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds, told 22News, “Naturally we’d be inside the MassMutual Center. Everyone throws the bears on the ice, so we grab all these teddy bears and we donate them back to local charities.”

It’s still not known when fans will be able to go back into the MassMutual Center for a Thunderbirds game, as sporting events continue to be canceled.