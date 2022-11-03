SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Thursday evening that they will be partnering with Rock 102 and MGM Springfield for the annual Mayflower Marathon.

The event collects non-perishable food donations benefiting Open Pantry ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday season. Starting Monday, November 21st through Wednesday, November 23rd people can stop by MGM with their non-perishable food donations and earn tickets to the Thunderbirds’ Mayflower Marathon Night on November 23.

“The Springfield Thunderbirds embrace any chance to support our community,” said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. “The Mayflower Marathon has long been one of the most successful and celebrated charitable efforts in Springfield, and it was important to us at the Thunderbirds to step up and support our partners at MGM Springfield and Rock 102 to elevate the Mayflower Marathon to even greater heights.”

“All of us at Rock102 are excited to have the Springfield Thunderbirds join us in this year’s “All of us at Rock102 are excited to have the Springfield Thunderbirds join us in this year’s Mayflower Marathon,” said Bax of the Rock 102 Morning Show. “Their commitment to the community and especially to the Open Pantry will be a great addition for years to come.”

The Thunderbirds with face off against the Hershey Bears at the Mayflower Marathon game. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on November 23. The team also encourages all fans to donate non-perishable food items to the Mayflower Marathon during every home game for the entire month of November. Items can also be dropped off at the front office during normal business hours.