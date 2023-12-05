SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have raised thousands of dollars to help support a variety of cancer charities.

The T-Birds Foundations announced that $26,000 was raised during the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night last month.

The night held extra meaning to T-Birds forwards Will & Sam Bitten. They once again were at the forefront of the efforts through ‘Bitsy’s Army,’ the charity the brothers established in honor and memory of their cousin who tragically passed away in 2021, following a lengthy battle with a cancerous brain tumor.