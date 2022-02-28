SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday inside the MassMutual Center.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Springfield Thunderbirds, for the first time ever, the team sported military-inspired specialty jerseys. Following the T-Birds’ 4-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers, the game-worn jerseys were auctioned, and the club generated a grand total of $28,575 for the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation.

“The Thunderbirds are proud to show our appreciation to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

“The addition of the military-themed specialty jersey to this year’s game night further enhanced one of the more meaningful nights of our season. The generosity shown by our fans in the postgame auction will make a tangible impact in the military community,” Costa continued.

The Thunderbirds will be making contributions to a number of military-based charities, including: