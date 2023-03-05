SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds received another win as they downed the Charlotte Checkers by a 4-1 score on Saturday night.

The T-Birds’ fourth line set the tone past the midpoint of the first period. Greg Printz was a man on a mission, as he raced to a loose puck across the red line. Drew Callin filled the passing lane near the top of the left circle, and Printz found him for a one-time blast that beat Mack Guzda under the crossbar, giving Springfield the 1-0 lead on Callin’s 8th

At the opposite end, Vadim Zherenko was making his first start since February and came up with the six saves he needed to make in the opening frame. Springfield outshot their division rivals 10-6 in that period.

Zherenko’s evening came to a close with 32 saves and the eighth win of his rookie season. The Thunderbirds have now won three in a row and sit just five points back of the Checkers for third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

The T-Birds will take on the Bridgeport Islanders at 3:00 Sunday afternoon in Bridgeport.