Springfield Thunderbirds season begins Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds are scheduled to open their first in-person season since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, with fans allowed to watch at the MassMutual Center.

The season opener will be on home ice against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. It will also be the 5th Anniversary season of Thunderbirds hockey. The club opted out of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2021-22 Schedule (home games in bold)

OCTOBER:

Sat., Oct. 16 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 17 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 24 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 31 vs. CLT, 2:05 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Fri., Nov. 5 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 7 @ HER, 3:00 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 10 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 12 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 13 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 24 vs. BRI, 6:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 26 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 vs. HFD, 2:05 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Weds., Dec. 1 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 3 @ ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 4 @ TOR, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 12 @ WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 19 @ HFD, 3:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 28 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Weds., Dec. 29 vs. UTI, 6:05 p.m.

JANUARY:

Sat., Jan. 1 vs. ROC, 2:05 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 2 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Weds., Jan. 5 @ LAV, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 7 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 18 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 20 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 23 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Weds., Feb. 2 @ WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5 @ UTI, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 16 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 20 @ LV, 3:05 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri., March 4 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., March 5 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., March 9 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., March 11 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 12 @ CLT, 6:00 p.m.

Weds., March 16 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.

Fri., March 18 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., March 19 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., March 23 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., March 25 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 26 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

APRIL: