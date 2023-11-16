SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday evening, the Springfield Thunderbirds were mixing it up for a good cause!

Trading in their skates for for shakers, officially kicking off Mayflower Marathon week with a special celebrity bartending event.

T-bird fans gathered at the White Lion Brewery in downtown Springfield, to be served drinks by their favorite players. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Open Pantry, and in addition to that, the T-Birds Foundation has also pledged a match of those proceeds.

T-Birds President Nathan Costa tells 22News, “A lot of what we try to do is be a part of the community. The Mayflower Marathon is one of our biggest events in downtown Springfield. Really last year when they had some challenges we wanted to step up and be supporters and we are going to continue it this year.”

The Thunderbirds will host the second annual ‘Mayflower Marathon Night’ on November 22nd at the MassMutual Center. They will be taking on the Bridgeport Islanders, puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and don’t forget to bring canned food donations.