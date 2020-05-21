Springfield Thunderbirds to deliver Dunkin’ to local first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will deliver Dunkin’ coffee, donuts and muffins to five local Springfield fire stations Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dunkin’, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and their partners, and the Springfield Thunderbirds have teamed up since the beginning of the public health crisis by finding different ways to say thank you to first responders and healthcare professionals in western Massachusetts.

The deliveries are a part of the Thunderbird’s weekly food deliveries to local first responders and health care heroes and will take place at the Dunkin’ on Cottage street at 10:50 a.m. The five stations the Thunderbirds will visit are listed below: