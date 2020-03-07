Springfield Thunderbirds to honor breast cancer survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be cheering on the Springfield Thunderbirds as they take on the Providence Bruins Saturday night.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the night will also mark the 4 annual “Pink in the Rink Night” presented by Baystate Health to benefit the Rays of Hope for breast cancer awareness. To support, the Thunderbirds will wear special pink-themed jerseys. The game will also be played on pink-colored ice!