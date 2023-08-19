WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are hosting their Dunkin’ Community Caravan Saturday morning.

This event includes the annual Street Hockey Tournament on the outdoor deck hockey rinks at Amelia Park Ice Arena in Westfield from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Thunderbirds player Matthew Peca is expected to be in attendance. There will also be community vendors, an ice cream truck, a Dunkin Taste truck, music, and an appearance from Boomer.

Dunkin’, a longstanding supporter of the western Massachusetts community, expressed excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to contribute to new youth programming. Peter Martins, a local Dunkin’ franchisee, said, “We look forward to teaming up with the T-Birds throughout the area and are proud to have our Western Mass athletes run on Dunkin’ all summer long.”

Fans who want to secure their seats for the upcoming 2023-24 Thunderbirds hockey season can reserve them by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting the team’s official website.