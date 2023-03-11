SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took down the Providence Bruins Friday night.

It was a very productive night offensively, with big contributions from Matthew Kessel, who had a goal and an assist, and Adam Gaudette, who had a goal and two assists. The final score was 6 to 3 Springfield.

The Thunderbirds are back on the ice on Saturday for a game with the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. Saturday’s game is the 6th Annual Pink in the Rink, which benefits the Rays of Hope Foundation in western Massachusetts.

The ice will be painted pink, while the T-Birds will sport specialty pink jerseys for the evening. Unfortunately, the game is already sold out.