SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a tough loss for the Springfield Thunderbirds who took on the Providence Bruins Saturday night.

Providence came out hot in this one, scoring two goals early in the first, then in the second, Springfield’s Martin Ferk grabbed their lone goal of the game very late in the period.

Then, Providence went on to net two more goals in the third. The final score was 4 to 1 Bruins, cutting off the T-Bird’s four-game win streak.

No worries though because the T-Birds and P-Bruins hit the ice again on Sunday for a rematch down in Providence. The puck drop is at 3:05 p.m.