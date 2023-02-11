SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds remain undefeated in the month of February after taking on the Rochester Americans Friday night.

It was a flawless one for the T-birds, as they took home the W, four to nothing. That was their ninth win in a row, the win equaled their team record for most consecutive games with points and set a new team mark for most consecutive road wins at five.

Springfield’s goalie Joel Hofer had himself a night, saving all 28 shots sent his way and earning the shutout.

The T-Birds take a full week between games, as they continue a road swing next Friday in Providence against the Bruins, in search of their 10th consecutive win.