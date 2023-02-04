SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday night.

The T-Birds grabbed their seventh straight win in this one, setting a team record, four goals came for Springfield as eight T-birds players got on the stat sheet.

With the help of Vadim Zherenko in net stopping 28 of 30 shots, the T-Birds were a tough team to play against Friday night.

The final score was four to two, Thunderbirds. They are back on home ice on Saturday looking for their eighth straight win in a game against the Bridgeport Islanders during their Ice-O-Topes game, which is sold out. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.