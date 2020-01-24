Breaking News
Houston building explosion shakes city, scatters debris
Springfield Thunderbirds unveiling "Check Yo'Self" anti-bullying initiative

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have released the “Check Yo’Self” anti-bullying initiative, encouraging schools to take a stand against bullying through simple acts of kindness.

According to a press release sent to 22News, schools will receive a visit from the Thunderbirds and Shriners Hospitals for Children during a school assembly.

Shriner’s patients will share their personal stories about bullying and the Thunderbirds will teach students about the C.H.E.C.K. system and its rewards:

  • Consider the other person’s feelings
  • Help them, don’t hurt them
  • Evaluate the situation
  • Change your approach
  • Kindness is key

Each school will be encouraged to write their own anti-bullying pledge. Throughout the year students will have the opportunity to earn points for positivity and good habits. Once a student reaches five positivity points, they will earn a free game ticket.

Having players make a positive impact in our community is one of the main priorities of our organization outside of on-the-ice success. Working with our partners at the Shriners Hospitals for Children on this anti-bullying initiative makes too much sense for us, and working on a program to curb bullying in the greater Springfield area is something that we all feel strongly about. Though our sport can be rough at times, there is always a respect for the opponent and we feel that teaching kids the value of sportsmanship and teamwork, not just on the ice but in everyday life, is a great way for our team to help spread a message of positivity within our community.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa

22News Reporter Sy Becker will report on the new program and you can watch it on 22News starting at 5:00 pm.

Schools can register to take part in the Check Yo’Self initiative by clicking here.

