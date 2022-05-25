SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are back on home ice Wednesday, facing off against the Charlotte Checkers in Game 2 of the AHL Atlantic Division finals.

22News was there tonight as fans were taking the stands. The city of Springfield always shows up for the Thunderbirds, many fans tonight saying “fly, fight, win,“ as the Thunderbirds soared past the Checkers by a final of 4-3 to take a 2-0 series lead headed to Charlotte

“We’re looking forward to the fans coming out here tonight and hopefully helping the guys get a w tonight and sending us off to charlotte in a good place,” said Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds came in hot after a 6-0 win against the checkers on Sunday, many fans coming from near and far to cheer on their team in Game 2 of the Calder Cup playoffs.

“Sunday’s game was amazing. It was, they’ve been like a whole new team, energized. They are amazing, they are ready to win, it’s awesome,” said Barbara Begley of Springfield.

Barbara and her husband Wendell are season ticket holders. They told 22News what they hoped to see this go around!

“Score first take their tempo away from them and keep their foot on the gas like they did Sunday. So we don’t have to worry about them coming back,” said Wendell Mitchell of Springfield.

Tensions were certainly high Wednesday at Game 2 of the best of five series for the Atlantic Division finals. The Thunderbirds have to win one more game in Charlotte to head straight to the finals.

The Thunderbirds and the Checkers are meeting in the postseason for the first time in the two cities’ AHL histories.

“We have a good enough team on the ice I think we can do what we need to do to go to charlotte get the one in charlotte and come back home,” said Eric Lindsay of Chicopee.

Wednesday’s final score was 4-3, with the Thunderbirds taking home the victory.