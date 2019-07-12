Springfield to accept proposals for body-worn camera systems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be hearing proposals from companies that implement body-worn cameras starting Wednesday.

Bidders will pitch their body-worn cameras as well as their state of the art recording and storage systems.

Companies proposing their systems to the city must have been in operation for at least three years and have implemented body camera systems in more than 10 agencies. Local residents think the body-worn cameras are a good idea.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to provide an extra security blanket for the officers of Springfield,” John Deskavith said. “It also provides them an opportunity to provide video in court.”

Cameras will be assigned to approximately 500 Springfield Police officers. There is no timeline yet for when they will be issued.