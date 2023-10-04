SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team will be announcing Springfield’s 14th round of funding awards.
According to the City of Springfield, these awards are for small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhood economic recovery projects. The announcement will be held a 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall on Wednesday.
Mayor Sarno states, “From when my administration made our first round of ARPA awards nearly two years ago in December 2021, I am pleased to announce this fourteenth round of ARPA funding awards to continue to support and provide relief and assistance for our residents/households, small and new businesses, nonprofits and the numerous neighborhood economic recovery projects throughout our city.”
The deadline to apply for COVID-19 economic stimulus in Springfield closed for small businesses, new businesses, and non-profit programs was on December 31, 2022. Applications for households, individuals, or seniors were on January 15, 2023.
The first APRA funding announced on 12/9/21 was awarded to the following five small businesses:
- Phoenix Records Tapes Cultural Accessories: $30,000
- Jackson Security LLC: $75,000
- Wellspring Harvest Corp.: $64,000
- Felix Breakfast and Sandwich Shop, LLC: $50,000
- Urban Gear Inc.: $35,000
The second round of ARPA funding announced on 2/1/22 was awarded to the following 56 small businesses and 5 nonprofits:
- MNM Investments: $50,000
- Devin Davon Footwear: $50,000
- 413 Café: $20,000
- Pena Lopez Auto Repair: $75,000
- Chabela’s Beauty Salon: $19,550
- Sage Home Builders: $50,000
- World is our Classroom: $100,000
- MORE: $25,000
- Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: $49,235
- The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center: $115,300
- Junior Achievement: $95,650
The third round of ARPA funding announced on 3/29/22 was awarded to the following 9 small businesses and 13 nonprofits:
- Howard Motors of Springfield, Inc.: $100,000
- City Cleaners: $75,000
- The Final Touch Barber Shop: $60,000
- Surdoue Boutiques: $25,000
- JDL Financial: $75,000
- Just B: $100,000
- The Center After School Program Inc.: $100,000
- Hot Oven Cookies, LLC: $60,000
- JLJ Construction Inc.: $185,000
- Caring Health Center, Inc.: $500,000
- Mental Health Association, Inc.: $300,000
- Springfield Cultural Partnership Incorporated: $150,000
- Behavioral Health Network, Inc.: $500,000
- Make-It Springfield, Inc.: $50,000
- Springfield WORKS/EDC 413WORKS, Inc.: $50,000
- Community Music School of Springfield: $150,000
- Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts: $60,000
- Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, Inc.: $125,000
- EDC 413WORKS, Inc.: $75,000
- SquareOne: $500,000
- Serenity Club of Springfield, MA: $50,000
- The Gray House: $15,000
The fourth round of ARPA funding announced on 4/7/22 was awarded to the following 2 new businesses, 12 small businesses, 1 hospitality, and 2 nonprofits:
- Jackalope: $50,000
- SouLao’d Kitchen: $75,000
- BarKaya: $125,000
- Revitalize Superfoods: $60,000
- Iona’s Delectable Delight Catering Service: $75,000
- Prime-Time Nutrition: $15,000
- The Humming Bird Jamaican Cuisine Restaurant: $75,000
- Fieras Bakery P.R.: $60,000
- Petra Café: $100,000
- Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods: $75,000
- City Jakes Café: $75,000
- Timoteo’s Grill: $75,000
- Russ’s Restaurant: $75,000
- The Boulevard: $75,000
- La Quinta: $1,000,000
- Revival Time Evangelist Center / JC Williams Community Center: $1,600,000
- Springfield Boys and Girls Club: $1,500,000
The fifth round of ARPA funding announced on 5/26/22 was awarded to the following 6 small businesses and 7 nonprofits:
- Pearl Development Group, Inc. $50,000
- Acme Auto & Radiator, Inc. $125,000
- Mad Science of Western New England and ART-Ventures for Kids $50,000
- Mi Antojito Bakery $60,000
- Tysons Cuts $60,000
- Fresh Cut Barbershop $60,000
- Springfield Museums $500,000
- Home City Development, Inc. $1,000,000
- Black Men of Greater Springfield, Inc. $140,000
- YMCA of Greater Springfield $325,000
- Stone Soul, Inc. $500,000
- Hispanic American Library, Inc. $50,000
- Springfield 5A Bulldogs Inc $100,000
The sixth round of ARPA funding announced on 7/13/22 awarded $1,400 each to 60 households out of 114 ARPA, a total of $84,000.
The seventh round of ARPA funding announced on 8/4/22 was awarded to the following 12 small businesses, 2 new businesses, 8 nonprofits, and 1 economic development and job creation:
- Northern Soul Café $75,000
- Juguitos LLC $75,000
- SkinCatering, Inc. $75,000
- A Cut Above the Rest Inc. $30,000
- Mundos Barber Shop $13,100
- The Kitchen Catering Company $50,000
- L & A Fine Men’s Shop $75,000
- GJG Signs & Digital Signs Corp. $50,000
- Baystate Home Guard, Inc. $50,000
- Palate Restaurant $75,000
- Kingdom Builders Contracting Inc. $200,000
- Exotic Scentsations $50,000
- Golden Heart Home Healthcare, LLC $100,000
- 5 Star Cleaners $75,000
- Superstars Beauty Salon $50,000
- Follow My Steps Foundation Inc. $25,000
- Dress for Success $140,300
- Roca, Inc. $100,000
- Boys & Girls Club Family Center, Inc. $500,000
- Mason Wright Senior Living, Inc. $250,000
- Drama Studio, Inc. $75,000
- “Partners for a Healthier Community DBA Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts” $30,000
- The Children’s Study Home $500,000
The eighth round of ARPA funding announced on 12/21/22 was awarded to the following 14 small businesses and 6 nonprofits:
- White Lion Brewing $250,000
- Dewey’s Jazz Lounge $250,000
- Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop $75,000
- Beaute Within, Inc. $50,000
- Mom & Rico’s $29,000
- A Brighter Future Child Care $25,000
- MGB dba Elegant Affairs $22,625
- Yaritza Paula $15,000
- Liberty Mediterranean Giant Grinders. $10,000
- Hanna’s Diner $10,000
- Kenia Hair Center $10,000
- Imperial Aquatics $10,000
- Pine Point Variety LLC $10,000
- 413 Multi-Service $5,500
- Catholic Charities Agency $300,000
- New North Citizens Council $214,000
- Revitalize CDC $200,000
- Central City Boxing and Barbell $150,000
- Art for the Soul $50,000
- Greater Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau $19,005
The ninth round of ARPA funding announced on 12/28/22 was awarded to the following neighborhood councils:
- Upper Hill Residents Council $872,100 “Pedestrian Improvements and Tree Planting Located within QCT Upper Hill”
- Upper Hill Residents Council $550,000 “Adams Park Upgrades Located within QCT Upper Hill”
- Old Hill Neighborhood Council $441,744 “Pedestrian Improvements and Tree Planting Located within QCT Old Hill”
- Hungry Hill Neighborhood Council $336,730 “Pedestrian Enhancements, Tree Planting, Public Internet and Safety for Seniors at Senior Center Located within QCT
- Hungry Hill / Liberty Heights” Commonwealth Mural Collaborative $50,000 “Support New Light Festival Downtown to enhance tourism Located within QCT Metro Center”
- Armoury Quadrangle Civic Association $19,500 “Traffic Study for Pedestrian Improvements at Dwight Street and Frank B. Murray Street outside Union Station Located within QCT Downtown”
The tenth round of ARPA funding announced on 2/22/23 was awarded to 45 small businesses, 12 nonprofits, and an additional 5 nonprofits that support various eligible community-based activities and services for low- to moderate-income population, including mental health services.
Also included in this ARPA update was direct cash assistance for Springfield households. To date, 3,024 applications have been approved with a total of over $4,233,600 awarded to Springfield residents/households.
- Affordable Account Services & Tax Preparation $6,048
- Africana Villa $75,000
- AH Accounting & Tax Services $5,150
- Angels on Wheels Transportation $15,000
- Arrow Medical Transportation $29,000
- Associated Advertising Corp. d/b/a Awards Company $25,000
- Best Painters $10,000
- BossLady Fit $10,000
- Breezeways Wellness $20,000
- Central Barbershop $35,000
- Charlene’s Boutique $35,000
- Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou On-The-Go $18,800
- Chung’s Beauty Supply $15,000
- Diversity Resource Group $20,000
- Eat Bistro, LLC $50,000
- Hair by Meek $10,000
- Harris Property Inspections $10,000
- Home Inspections by Marco $10,000
- Ingy Cons $10,000
- Ironcladd Barbershop $35,000
- Jen’s Organics $41,700
- Khi and Eli Food for the Soul $50,000
- Larry’s Towing $20,000
- Latino’s Cuisine $50,000
- Mastroanni Auto Repair $125,000
- Malissa Naylor Realty & Investment $5,000
- Mesa Buffet $50,000
- MexiRico $50,000
- OC Enterprises $15,000
- Old San Juan Bakery $50,000
- Optical Expressions $10,000
- Palazzo $50,000
- Panjabi Tadka $50,000
- T.J. Painting $50,000
- Ramos Cotto Landscaping $10,000
- Rewarding Insurance Agency $8,800
- Rozki Rides $15,000
- SoulAura $10,000
- Sweet Transportation $16,000
- The Hair Connection $35,000
- Throneroom Delivery Service $125,000
- Weeman’s Custom Vinyl $10,800
- WTFIT, LLC $35,000
- Yaad Foods $37,000
- Zaca Properties $5,000
- COGIC Family Services $225,000
- Families Against Violence $45,000
- Hampden County Sheriffs Charitable Foundation $502,420
- Holy Redeemer Church $48,000
- It’s Your Turn to Take the Mic $25,000
- Morris Professional Childcare $25,000
- Nobel Warrior Urban Youth Development Initiative $50,000
- Progressive Community Baptist Church $49,000
- Springfield Ballers $50,000
- Springfield Together, Inc. $10,800
- The Performance Project $50,000
- Valley Venture Mentors $100,000
- Restoration Worship Center $1,250,000
- Baystate Health $950,000
- Square One $450,000
- Mercy Medical Center $250,000
- Spirit of Springfield $50,000
The eleventh round of ARPA funding announced on 5/3/23 was awarded to 23 small businesses and 16 nonprofits. Additionally, $350,000 was awarded under the Build Back Springfield program to support the redevelopment efforts of a vacant and historically significant building on Maple Street.
- 2 Cents Homegrown $15,000
- 66 DKR LLC $500,000
- Big City Builders $10,000
- Cellular Galaxy $10,000
- Count On Us, LLC $10,000
- Daniel C. Brightwell Insurance $10,000
- Digital Boombox $50,000
- Ed’s Custom Muffler Shop $20,000
- Excelsure Homes Healthcare Solutions, LLC $10,000
- Gerardo’s Barber Shop & Multi-Service $10,000
- Gifted Tones $25,000
- Gogri Family, Inc. $50,000
- K & O Food Mart $25,000
- Kayden Trucking $15,000
- Krazy Monkey Wrestling $35,000
- Mocha Emporium $50,000
- RNL Unlimited Inc, dba American Ballroom Dance Center $30,000
- Springfield Hockey $400,000
- Springfield Wine Exchange $25,000
- Tash Commercial Cleaning Service $10,000
- Tito’s Barbershop $15,000
- Vinh Chau Restaurant $35,000
- Virtue Salon of Excellence $35,000
- Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church $33,000
- Bilingual Veteran’s Outreach Center $150,000
- Black Behavior Health Network $75,000
- Christina’s House $68,000
- CLUBOH $50,000
- Community Survival Center $50,000
- Community United Way of Pioneer Valley $50,000
- Grit and Gratitude Wrestling Academy $75,000
- Latino Economic Development Corp. $100,000
- Pan African Historical Museum $50,000
- Spring Meadow Associated of Responsible Tenants $21,600
- Springfield Pride Parade Organization $25,000
- Springfield Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee $11,221
- Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Inc. $25,000
- Springfield Symphony Orchestra $80,000
- WTCC STCC Radio $25,000
The twelfth round of ARPA funding announced on 5/30/23 was awarded to the following 17 restaurants to expand outdoor dining:
- “City Line Café (9 Rimmon Avenue)” $250,000
- Student Prince Restaurant & The Fort (8 Fort Street) $179,450
- “John Boyle O’Reilly Club (33 Progress Ave)” $250,000
- “White Lion Brewing Company (1500 Main Street)” $250,000
- “Hot Table (1500 Main Street)” $195,000
- “Nadim’s Downtown (1390 Main Street)” $100,000
- “Springfield Business Improvement District (Duryea Way/Stearns Square)” $35,000
- “Granny’s Baking Table (309 Bridge Street)” $46,160
- “Osteria (301 Bridge Street)” $75,000
- “Theodores (201 Worthington Street)” $65,000
- “UNO Pizzeria & Grill (820 Hall of Fame Ave)” $100,000
- “Hilton Garden Inn (800 Hall of Fame Ave)” $75,000
- “Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant (106-110 Island Pond Road)” $75,000
- “The Mamou (272 Worthington Street)” $53,332
- “Loophole Brewing (51-59 Taylor Street” $100,000
- “2 Guys Pizza (477 Page Blvd)” $75,000
- “1441 Main Street (1441 Main Street)” $75,000
The thirteenth round of ARPA funding announced on 7/19/23 was awarded to 17 small businesses, 36 new businesses, and 5 nonprofits. In addition, a total of $750,000 is designated to enhance student engagement and retention at American International College, Springfield College, and Western New England University.
Also included in this ARPA update was direct cash assistance for Springfield households. To date, over 5,000 applications have been approved with a total of over $7 million awarded to Springfield residents/households.
- Allston Supply $75,000
- Baked Beauty Bar $35,000
- CMJ Paving & Landscaping $75,000
- Dino’s Auto Repair $15,000
- Ethics LLC $25,000
- Grez Automotive $10,000
- LaFritura Restaurant $50,000
- Maggie’s Pizzeria $15,000
- Nolan Wells, Inc. $20,000
- P2B Springfield, LLC $40,000
- SnapChef $100,000
- Youth on the Move $110,000
- Arrow Medical Transportation $85,000
- Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe $30,000
- Martie’s Floating Event Planning, LLC $20,000
- Weemans Custom Vinyl $20,800
- “1441 Main Street” $75,000
- A.P.E. Wellness, LLC $25,000
- Afghan Hala Market of Western Mass $15,000
- Blyther’s Transportation and Delivery Service, LLC $30,000
- Bori Chino $20,000
- Break Time Springfield $15,000
- Bridge2Homecare, LLC $40,000
- BuildEmUp Fitness $40,000
- Cana Café Bar and Restaurant $20,000
- Car Connect Auto Sales $20,000
- CCR Freight Logistics, LLC $40,000
- Coalition of Experienced Black Educators $40,000
- D’s Dishes $20,000
- Ebesnezer Daycare $20,000
- First Generation Wealth Builders Association $40,000
- Fly-Ty, LLC $15,000
- Frederick William Music $20,000
- Higher Expectations $30,000
- Kwik Fix Automotive $20,000
- L & M Hospitality Group d/b/a All American Sports Bar Grill and Patio $40,000
- L’Amour Restaurant $35,000
- Latino Marketing Agency $40,000
- Marlee’s Bar and Grill $20,000
- Napoli Pizzeria and Restaurant $20,000
- Natural Living Landscapes $17,656
- Osteria by Berman’s Food $20,000
- PH 650, LLC $30,000
- Redd’s Flowers and More d/b/a Knots, LLC $20,000
- Renown Comfort Homecare $15,000
- Replenish Biofuels $20,000
- Rose Entertainment $15,000
- Springfield 413 Elite $40,000
- The Artist Café $40,000
- The Movement Lab $40,000
- The Urban Food Brood $25,000
- Uni Vib3s Wellness Space $15,000
- Zo Lit Lifestyle $20,000
- Macedonia Church $225,000
- The New Life Center for Recovery $100,000
- Regreen Springfield $50,000
- Progressive Community Baptist Church $99,000
- Third Baptist Church $18,041
