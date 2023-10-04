SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team will be announcing Springfield’s 14th round of funding awards.

According to the City of Springfield, these awards are for small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhood economic recovery projects. The announcement will be held a 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall on Wednesday.

Mayor Sarno states, “From when my administration made our first round of ARPA awards nearly two years ago in December 2021, I am pleased to announce this fourteenth round of ARPA funding awards to continue to support and provide relief and assistance for our residents/households, small and new businesses, nonprofits and the numerous neighborhood economic recovery projects throughout our city.”

The deadline to apply for COVID-19 economic stimulus in Springfield closed for small businesses, new businesses, and non-profit programs was on December 31, 2022. Applications for households, individuals, or seniors were on January 15, 2023.

The first APRA funding announced on 12/9/21 was awarded to the following five small businesses:

Phoenix Records Tapes Cultural Accessories: $30,000 Jackson Security LLC: $75,000 Wellspring Harvest Corp.: $64,000 Felix Breakfast and Sandwich Shop, LLC: $50,000 Urban Gear Inc.: $35,000

The second round of ARPA funding announced on 2/1/22 was awarded to the following 56 small businesses and 5 nonprofits:

MNM Investments: $50,000 Devin Davon Footwear: $50,000 413 Café: $20,000 Pena Lopez Auto Repair: $75,000 Chabela’s Beauty Salon: $19,550 Sage Home Builders: $50,000 World is our Classroom: $100,000 MORE: $25,000 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: $49,235 The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center: $115,300 Junior Achievement: $95,650

The third round of ARPA funding announced on 3/29/22 was awarded to the following 9 small businesses and 13 nonprofits:

Howard Motors of Springfield, Inc.: $100,000 City Cleaners: $75,000 The Final Touch Barber Shop: $60,000 Surdoue Boutiques: $25,000 JDL Financial: $75,000 Just B: $100,000 The Center After School Program Inc.: $100,000 Hot Oven Cookies, LLC: $60,000 JLJ Construction Inc.: $185,000 Caring Health Center, Inc.: $500,000 Mental Health Association, Inc.: $300,000 Springfield Cultural Partnership Incorporated: $150,000 Behavioral Health Network, Inc.: $500,000 Make-It Springfield, Inc.: $50,000 Springfield WORKS/EDC 413WORKS, Inc.: $50,000 Community Music School of Springfield: $150,000 Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts: $60,000 Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, Inc.: $125,000 EDC 413WORKS, Inc.: $75,000 SquareOne: $500,000 Serenity Club of Springfield, MA: $50,000 The Gray House: $15,000

The fourth round of ARPA funding announced on 4/7/22 was awarded to the following 2 new businesses, 12 small businesses, 1 hospitality, and 2 nonprofits:

Jackalope: $50,000 SouLao’d Kitchen: $75,000 BarKaya: $125,000 Revitalize Superfoods: $60,000 Iona’s Delectable Delight Catering Service: $75,000 Prime-Time Nutrition: $15,000 The Humming Bird Jamaican Cuisine Restaurant: $75,000 Fieras Bakery P.R.: $60,000 Petra Café: $100,000 Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods: $75,000 City Jakes Café: $75,000 Timoteo’s Grill: $75,000 Russ’s Restaurant: $75,000 The Boulevard: $75,000 La Quinta: $1,000,000 Revival Time Evangelist Center / JC Williams Community Center: $1,600,000 Springfield Boys and Girls Club: $1,500,000

The fifth round of ARPA funding announced on 5/26/22 was awarded to the following 6 small businesses and 7 nonprofits:

Pearl Development Group, Inc. $50,000 Acme Auto & Radiator, Inc. $125,000 Mad Science of Western New England and ART-Ventures for Kids $50,000 Mi Antojito Bakery $60,000 Tysons Cuts $60,000 Fresh Cut Barbershop $60,000 Springfield Museums $500,000 Home City Development, Inc. $1,000,000 Black Men of Greater Springfield, Inc. $140,000 YMCA of Greater Springfield $325,000 Stone Soul, Inc. $500,000 Hispanic American Library, Inc. $50,000 Springfield 5A Bulldogs Inc $100,000

The sixth round of ARPA funding announced on 7/13/22 awarded $1,400 each to 60 households out of 114 ARPA, a total of $84,000.

The seventh round of ARPA funding announced on 8/4/22 was awarded to the following 12 small businesses, 2 new businesses, 8 nonprofits, and 1 economic development and job creation:

Northern Soul Café $75,000 Juguitos LLC $75,000 SkinCatering, Inc. $75,000 A Cut Above the Rest Inc. $30,000 Mundos Barber Shop $13,100 The Kitchen Catering Company $50,000 L & A Fine Men’s Shop $75,000 GJG Signs & Digital Signs Corp. $50,000 Baystate Home Guard, Inc. $50,000 Palate Restaurant $75,000 Kingdom Builders Contracting Inc. $200,000 Exotic Scentsations $50,000 Golden Heart Home Healthcare, LLC $100,000 5 Star Cleaners $75,000 Superstars Beauty Salon $50,000 Follow My Steps Foundation Inc. $25,000 Dress for Success $140,300 Roca, Inc. $100,000 Boys & Girls Club Family Center, Inc. $500,000 Mason Wright Senior Living, Inc. $250,000 Drama Studio, Inc. $75,000 “Partners for a Healthier Community DBA Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts” $30,000 The Children’s Study Home $500,000

The eighth round of ARPA funding announced on 12/21/22 was awarded to the following 14 small businesses and 6 nonprofits:

White Lion Brewing $250,000 Dewey’s Jazz Lounge $250,000 Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop $75,000 Beaute Within, Inc. $50,000 Mom & Rico’s $29,000 A Brighter Future Child Care $25,000 MGB dba Elegant Affairs $22,625 Yaritza Paula $15,000 Liberty Mediterranean Giant Grinders. $10,000 Hanna’s Diner $10,000 Kenia Hair Center $10,000 Imperial Aquatics $10,000 Pine Point Variety LLC $10,000 413 Multi-Service $5,500 Catholic Charities Agency $300,000 New North Citizens Council $214,000 Revitalize CDC $200,000 Central City Boxing and Barbell $150,000 Art for the Soul $50,000 Greater Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau $19,005

The ninth round of ARPA funding announced on 12/28/22 was awarded to the following neighborhood councils:

Upper Hill Residents Council $872,100 “Pedestrian Improvements and Tree Planting Located within QCT Upper Hill” Upper Hill Residents Council $550,000 “Adams Park Upgrades Located within QCT Upper Hill” Old Hill Neighborhood Council $441,744 “Pedestrian Improvements and Tree Planting Located within QCT Old Hill” Hungry Hill Neighborhood Council $336,730 “Pedestrian Enhancements, Tree Planting, Public Internet and Safety for Seniors at Senior Center Located within QCT Hungry Hill / Liberty Heights” Commonwealth Mural Collaborative $50,000 “Support New Light Festival Downtown to enhance tourism Located within QCT Metro Center” Armoury Quadrangle Civic Association $19,500 “Traffic Study for Pedestrian Improvements at Dwight Street and Frank B. Murray Street outside Union Station Located within QCT Downtown”

The tenth round of ARPA funding announced on 2/22/23 was awarded to 45 small businesses, 12 nonprofits, and an additional 5 nonprofits that support various eligible community-based activities and services for low- to moderate-income population, including mental health services.

Also included in this ARPA update was direct cash assistance for Springfield households. To date, 3,024 applications have been approved with a total of over $4,233,600 awarded to Springfield residents/households.

Affordable Account Services & Tax Preparation $6,048 Africana Villa $75,000 AH Accounting & Tax Services $5,150 Angels on Wheels Transportation $15,000 Arrow Medical Transportation $29,000 Associated Advertising Corp. d/b/a Awards Company $25,000 Best Painters $10,000 BossLady Fit $10,000 Breezeways Wellness $20,000 Central Barbershop $35,000 Charlene’s Boutique $35,000 Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou On-The-Go $18,800 Chung’s Beauty Supply $15,000 Diversity Resource Group $20,000 Eat Bistro, LLC $50,000 Hair by Meek $10,000 Harris Property Inspections $10,000 Home Inspections by Marco $10,000 Ingy Cons $10,000 Ironcladd Barbershop $35,000 Jen’s Organics $41,700 Khi and Eli Food for the Soul $50,000 Larry’s Towing $20,000 Latino’s Cuisine $50,000 Mastroanni Auto Repair $125,000 Malissa Naylor Realty & Investment $5,000 Mesa Buffet $50,000 MexiRico $50,000 OC Enterprises $15,000 Old San Juan Bakery $50,000 Optical Expressions $10,000 Palazzo $50,000 Panjabi Tadka $50,000 T.J. Painting $50,000 Ramos Cotto Landscaping $10,000 Rewarding Insurance Agency $8,800 Rozki Rides $15,000 SoulAura $10,000 Sweet Transportation $16,000 The Hair Connection $35,000 Throneroom Delivery Service $125,000 Weeman’s Custom Vinyl $10,800 WTFIT, LLC $35,000 Yaad Foods $37,000 Zaca Properties $5,000 COGIC Family Services $225,000 Families Against Violence $45,000 Hampden County Sheriffs Charitable Foundation $502,420 Holy Redeemer Church $48,000 It’s Your Turn to Take the Mic $25,000 Morris Professional Childcare $25,000 Nobel Warrior Urban Youth Development Initiative $50,000 Progressive Community Baptist Church $49,000 Springfield Ballers $50,000 Springfield Together, Inc. $10,800 The Performance Project $50,000 Valley Venture Mentors $100,000 Restoration Worship Center $1,250,000 Baystate Health $950,000 Square One $450,000 Mercy Medical Center $250,000 Spirit of Springfield $50,000

The eleventh round of ARPA funding announced on 5/3/23 was awarded to 23 small businesses and 16 nonprofits. Additionally, $350,000 was awarded under the Build Back Springfield program to support the redevelopment efforts of a vacant and historically significant building on Maple Street.

2 Cents Homegrown $15,000 66 DKR LLC $500,000 Big City Builders $10,000 Cellular Galaxy $10,000 Count On Us, LLC $10,000 Daniel C. Brightwell Insurance $10,000 Digital Boombox $50,000 Ed’s Custom Muffler Shop $20,000 Excelsure Homes Healthcare Solutions, LLC $10,000 Gerardo’s Barber Shop & Multi-Service $10,000 Gifted Tones $25,000 Gogri Family, Inc. $50,000 K & O Food Mart $25,000 Kayden Trucking $15,000 Krazy Monkey Wrestling $35,000 Mocha Emporium $50,000 RNL Unlimited Inc, dba American Ballroom Dance Center $30,000 Springfield Hockey $400,000 Springfield Wine Exchange $25,000 Tash Commercial Cleaning Service $10,000 Tito’s Barbershop $15,000 Vinh Chau Restaurant $35,000 Virtue Salon of Excellence $35,000 Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church $33,000 Bilingual Veteran’s Outreach Center $150,000 Black Behavior Health Network $75,000 Christina’s House $68,000 CLUBOH $50,000 Community Survival Center $50,000 Community United Way of Pioneer Valley $50,000 Grit and Gratitude Wrestling Academy $75,000 Latino Economic Development Corp. $100,000 Pan African Historical Museum $50,000 Spring Meadow Associated of Responsible Tenants $21,600 Springfield Pride Parade Organization $25,000 Springfield Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee $11,221 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Inc. $25,000 Springfield Symphony Orchestra $80,000 WTCC STCC Radio $25,000

The twelfth round of ARPA funding announced on 5/30/23 was awarded to the following 17 restaurants to expand outdoor dining:

“City Line Café (9 Rimmon Avenue)” $250,000 Student Prince Restaurant & The Fort (8 Fort Street) $179,450 “John Boyle O’Reilly Club (33 Progress Ave)” $250,000 “White Lion Brewing Company (1500 Main Street)” $250,000 “Hot Table (1500 Main Street)” $195,000 “Nadim’s Downtown (1390 Main Street)” $100,000 “Springfield Business Improvement District (Duryea Way/Stearns Square)” $35,000 “Granny’s Baking Table (309 Bridge Street)” $46,160 “Osteria (301 Bridge Street)” $75,000 “Theodores (201 Worthington Street)” $65,000 “UNO Pizzeria & Grill (820 Hall of Fame Ave)” $100,000 “Hilton Garden Inn (800 Hall of Fame Ave)” $75,000 “Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant (106-110 Island Pond Road)” $75,000 “The Mamou (272 Worthington Street)” $53,332 “Loophole Brewing (51-59 Taylor Street” $100,000 “2 Guys Pizza (477 Page Blvd)” $75,000 “1441 Main Street (1441 Main Street)” $75,000

The thirteenth round of ARPA funding announced on 7/19/23 was awarded to 17 small businesses, 36 new businesses, and 5 nonprofits. In addition, a total of $750,000 is designated to enhance student engagement and retention at American International College, Springfield College, and Western New England University.

Also included in this ARPA update was direct cash assistance for Springfield households. To date, over 5,000 applications have been approved with a total of over $7 million awarded to Springfield residents/households.

Allston Supply $75,000 Baked Beauty Bar $35,000 CMJ Paving & Landscaping $75,000 Dino’s Auto Repair $15,000 Ethics LLC $25,000 Grez Automotive $10,000 LaFritura Restaurant $50,000 Maggie’s Pizzeria $15,000 Nolan Wells, Inc. $20,000 P2B Springfield, LLC $40,000 SnapChef $100,000 Youth on the Move $110,000 Arrow Medical Transportation $85,000 Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe $30,000 Martie’s Floating Event Planning, LLC $20,000 Weemans Custom Vinyl $20,800 “1441 Main Street” $75,000 A.P.E. Wellness, LLC $25,000 Afghan Hala Market of Western Mass $15,000 Blyther’s Transportation and Delivery Service, LLC $30,000 Bori Chino $20,000 Break Time Springfield $15,000 Bridge2Homecare, LLC $40,000 BuildEmUp Fitness $40,000 Cana Café Bar and Restaurant $20,000 Car Connect Auto Sales $20,000 CCR Freight Logistics, LLC $40,000 Coalition of Experienced Black Educators $40,000 D’s Dishes $20,000 Ebesnezer Daycare $20,000 First Generation Wealth Builders Association $40,000 Fly-Ty, LLC $15,000 Frederick William Music $20,000 Higher Expectations $30,000 Kwik Fix Automotive $20,000 L & M Hospitality Group d/b/a All American Sports Bar Grill and Patio $40,000 L’Amour Restaurant $35,000 Latino Marketing Agency $40,000 Marlee’s Bar and Grill $20,000 Napoli Pizzeria and Restaurant $20,000 Natural Living Landscapes $17,656 Osteria by Berman’s Food $20,000 PH 650, LLC $30,000 Redd’s Flowers and More d/b/a Knots, LLC $20,000 Renown Comfort Homecare $15,000 Replenish Biofuels $20,000 Rose Entertainment $15,000 Springfield 413 Elite $40,000 The Artist Café $40,000 The Movement Lab $40,000 The Urban Food Brood $25,000 Uni Vib3s Wellness Space $15,000 Zo Lit Lifestyle $20,000 Macedonia Church $225,000 The New Life Center for Recovery $100,000 Regreen Springfield $50,000 Progressive Community Baptist Church $99,000 Third Baptist Church $18,041