SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team will be announcing Springfield’s 14th round of funding awards.

According to the City of Springfield, these awards are for small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhood economic recovery projects. The announcement will be held a 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall on Wednesday.

Mayor Sarno states, “From when my administration made our first round of ARPA awards nearly two years ago in December 2021, I am pleased to announce this fourteenth round of ARPA funding awards to continue to support and provide relief and assistance for our residents/households, small and new businesses, nonprofits and the numerous neighborhood economic recovery projects throughout our city.”

The deadline to apply for COVID-19 economic stimulus in Springfield closed for small businesses, new businesses, and non-profit programs was on December 31, 2022. Applications for households, individuals, or seniors were on January 15, 2023.

The first APRA funding announced on 12/9/21 was awarded to the following five small businesses:

  1. Phoenix Records Tapes Cultural Accessories: $30,000
  2. Jackson Security LLC: $75,000
  3. Wellspring Harvest Corp.: $64,000
  4. Felix Breakfast and Sandwich Shop, LLC: $50,000
  5. Urban Gear Inc.: $35,000

The second round of ARPA funding announced on 2/1/22 was awarded to the following 56 small businesses and 5 nonprofits:

  1. MNM Investments: $50,000
  2. Devin Davon Footwear: $50,000
  3. 413 Café: $20,000
  4. Pena Lopez Auto Repair: $75,000
  5. Chabela’s Beauty Salon: $19,550
  6. Sage Home Builders: $50,000
  7. World is our Classroom: $100,000
  8. MORE: $25,000
  9. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: $49,235
  10. The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center: $115,300
  11. Junior Achievement: $95,650

The third round of ARPA funding announced on 3/29/22 was awarded to the following 9 small businesses and 13 nonprofits:

  1. Howard Motors of Springfield, Inc.: $100,000
  2. City Cleaners: $75,000
  3. The Final Touch Barber Shop: $60,000
  4. Surdoue Boutiques: $25,000
  5. JDL Financial: $75,000
  6. Just B: $100,000
  7. The Center After School Program Inc.: $100,000
  8. Hot Oven Cookies, LLC: $60,000
  9. JLJ Construction Inc.: $185,000
  10. Caring Health Center, Inc.: $500,000
  11. Mental Health Association, Inc.: $300,000
  12. Springfield Cultural Partnership Incorporated: $150,000
  13. Behavioral Health Network, Inc.: $500,000
  14. Make-It Springfield, Inc.: $50,000
  15. Springfield WORKS/EDC 413WORKS, Inc.: $50,000
  16. Community Music School of Springfield: $150,000
  17. Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts: $60,000
  18. Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, Inc.: $125,000
  19. EDC 413WORKS, Inc.: $75,000
  20. SquareOne: $500,000
  21. Serenity Club of Springfield, MA: $50,000
  22. The Gray House: $15,000

The fourth round of ARPA funding announced on 4/7/22 was awarded to the following 2 new businesses, 12 small businesses, 1 hospitality, and 2 nonprofits:

  1. Jackalope: $50,000
  2. SouLao’d Kitchen: $75,000
  3. BarKaya: $125,000
  4. Revitalize Superfoods: $60,000
  5. Iona’s Delectable Delight Catering Service: $75,000
  6. Prime-Time Nutrition: $15,000
  7. The Humming Bird Jamaican Cuisine Restaurant: $75,000
  8. Fieras Bakery P.R.: $60,000
  9. Petra Café: $100,000
  10. Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods: $75,000
  11. City Jakes Café: $75,000
  12. Timoteo’s Grill: $75,000
  13. Russ’s Restaurant: $75,000
  14. The Boulevard: $75,000
  15. La Quinta: $1,000,000
  16. Revival Time Evangelist Center / JC Williams Community Center: $1,600,000
  17. Springfield Boys and Girls Club: $1,500,000

The fifth round of ARPA funding announced on 5/26/22 was awarded to the following 6 small businesses and 7 nonprofits:

  1. Pearl Development Group, Inc. $50,000
  2. Acme Auto & Radiator, Inc. $125,000
  3. Mad Science of Western New England and ART-Ventures for Kids $50,000
  4. Mi Antojito Bakery $60,000
  5. Tysons Cuts $60,000
  6. Fresh Cut Barbershop $60,000
  7. Springfield Museums $500,000
  8. Home City Development, Inc. $1,000,000
  9. Black Men of Greater Springfield, Inc. $140,000
  10. YMCA of Greater Springfield $325,000
  11. Stone Soul, Inc. $500,000
  12. Hispanic American Library, Inc. $50,000
  13. Springfield 5A Bulldogs Inc $100,000

The sixth round of ARPA funding announced on 7/13/22 awarded $1,400 each to 60 households out of 114 ARPA, a total of $84,000.

The seventh round of ARPA funding announced on 8/4/22 was awarded to the following 12 small businesses, 2 new businesses, 8 nonprofits, and 1 economic development and job creation:

  1. Northern Soul Café $75,000
  2. Juguitos LLC $75,000
  3. SkinCatering, Inc. $75,000
  4. A Cut Above the Rest Inc. $30,000
  5. Mundos Barber Shop $13,100
  6. The Kitchen Catering Company $50,000
  7. L & A Fine Men’s Shop $75,000
  8. GJG Signs & Digital Signs Corp. $50,000
  9. Baystate Home Guard, Inc. $50,000
  10. Palate Restaurant $75,000
  11. Kingdom Builders Contracting Inc. $200,000
  12. Exotic Scentsations $50,000
  13. Golden Heart Home Healthcare, LLC $100,000
  14. 5 Star Cleaners $75,000
  15. Superstars Beauty Salon $50,000
  16. Follow My Steps Foundation Inc. $25,000
  17. Dress for Success $140,300
  18. Roca, Inc. $100,000
  19. Boys & Girls Club Family Center, Inc. $500,000
  20. Mason Wright Senior Living, Inc. $250,000
  21. Drama Studio, Inc. $75,000
  22. “Partners for a Healthier Community DBA Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts” $30,000
  23. The Children’s Study Home $500,000

The eighth round of ARPA funding announced on 12/21/22 was awarded to the following 14 small businesses and 6 nonprofits:

  1. White Lion Brewing $250,000
  2. Dewey’s Jazz Lounge $250,000
  3. Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop $75,000
  4. Beaute Within, Inc. $50,000
  5. Mom & Rico’s $29,000
  6. A Brighter Future Child Care $25,000
  7. MGB dba Elegant Affairs $22,625
  8. Yaritza Paula $15,000
  9. Liberty Mediterranean Giant Grinders. $10,000
  10. Hanna’s Diner $10,000
  11. Kenia Hair Center $10,000
  12. Imperial Aquatics $10,000
  13. Pine Point Variety LLC $10,000
  14. 413 Multi-Service $5,500
  15. Catholic Charities Agency $300,000
  16. New North Citizens Council $214,000
  17. Revitalize CDC $200,000
  18. Central City Boxing and Barbell $150,000
  19. Art for the Soul $50,000
  20. Greater Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau $19,005

The ninth round of ARPA funding announced on 12/28/22 was awarded to the following neighborhood councils:

  1. Upper Hill Residents Council $872,100 “Pedestrian Improvements and Tree Planting Located within QCT Upper Hill”
  2. Upper Hill Residents Council $550,000 “Adams Park Upgrades Located within QCT Upper Hill”
  3. Old Hill Neighborhood Council $441,744 “Pedestrian Improvements and Tree Planting Located within QCT Old Hill”
  4. Hungry Hill Neighborhood Council $336,730 “Pedestrian Enhancements, Tree Planting, Public Internet and Safety for Seniors at Senior Center Located within QCT
  5. Hungry Hill / Liberty Heights” Commonwealth Mural Collaborative $50,000 “Support New Light Festival Downtown to enhance tourism Located within QCT Metro Center”
  6. Armoury Quadrangle Civic Association $19,500 “Traffic Study for Pedestrian Improvements at Dwight Street and Frank B. Murray Street outside Union Station Located within QCT Downtown”

The tenth round of ARPA funding announced on 2/22/23 was awarded to 45 small businesses, 12 nonprofits, and an additional 5 nonprofits that support various eligible community-based activities and services for low- to moderate-income population, including mental health services. 

Also included in this ARPA update was direct cash assistance for Springfield households. To date, 3,024 applications have been approved with a total of over $4,233,600 awarded to Springfield residents/households. 

  1. Affordable Account Services & Tax Preparation $6,048
  2. Africana Villa $75,000
  3. AH Accounting & Tax Services $5,150
  4. Angels on Wheels Transportation $15,000
  5. Arrow Medical Transportation $29,000
  6. Associated Advertising Corp. d/b/a Awards Company $25,000
  7. Best Painters $10,000
  8. BossLady Fit $10,000
  9. Breezeways Wellness $20,000
  10. Central Barbershop $35,000
  11. Charlene’s Boutique $35,000
  12. Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou On-The-Go $18,800
  13. Chung’s Beauty Supply $15,000
  14. Diversity Resource Group $20,000
  15. Eat Bistro, LLC $50,000
  16. Hair by Meek $10,000
  17. Harris Property Inspections $10,000
  18. Home Inspections by Marco $10,000
  19. Ingy Cons $10,000
  20. Ironcladd Barbershop $35,000
  21. Jen’s Organics $41,700
  22. Khi and Eli Food for the Soul $50,000
  23. Larry’s Towing $20,000
  24. Latino’s Cuisine $50,000
  25. Mastroanni Auto Repair $125,000
  26. Malissa Naylor Realty & Investment $5,000
  27. Mesa Buffet $50,000
  28. MexiRico $50,000
  29. OC Enterprises $15,000
  30. Old San Juan Bakery $50,000
  31. Optical Expressions $10,000
  32. Palazzo $50,000
  33. Panjabi Tadka $50,000
  34. T.J. Painting $50,000
  35. Ramos Cotto Landscaping $10,000
  36. Rewarding Insurance Agency $8,800
  37. Rozki Rides $15,000
  38. SoulAura $10,000
  39. Sweet Transportation $16,000
  40. The Hair Connection $35,000
  41. Throneroom Delivery Service $125,000
  42. Weeman’s Custom Vinyl $10,800
  43. WTFIT, LLC $35,000
  44. Yaad Foods $37,000
  45. Zaca Properties $5,000
  46. COGIC Family Services $225,000
  47. Families Against Violence $45,000
  48. Hampden County Sheriffs Charitable Foundation $502,420
  49. Holy Redeemer Church $48,000
  50. It’s Your Turn to Take the Mic $25,000
  51. Morris Professional Childcare $25,000
  52. Nobel Warrior Urban Youth Development Initiative $50,000
  53. Progressive Community Baptist Church $49,000
  54. Springfield Ballers $50,000
  55. Springfield Together, Inc. $10,800
  56. The Performance Project $50,000
  57. Valley Venture Mentors $100,000
  58. Restoration Worship Center $1,250,000
  59. Baystate Health $950,000
  60. Square One $450,000
  61. Mercy Medical Center $250,000
  62. Spirit of Springfield $50,000

The eleventh round of ARPA funding announced on 5/3/23 was awarded to 23 small businesses and 16 nonprofits. Additionally, $350,000 was awarded under the Build Back Springfield program to support the redevelopment efforts of a vacant and historically significant building on Maple Street. 

  1. 2 Cents Homegrown $15,000
  2. 66 DKR LLC $500,000
  3. Big City Builders $10,000
  4. Cellular Galaxy $10,000
  5. Count On Us, LLC $10,000
  6. Daniel C. Brightwell Insurance $10,000
  7. Digital Boombox $50,000
  8. Ed’s Custom Muffler Shop $20,000
  9. Excelsure Homes Healthcare Solutions, LLC $10,000
  10. Gerardo’s Barber Shop & Multi-Service $10,000
  11. Gifted Tones $25,000
  12. Gogri Family, Inc. $50,000
  13. K & O Food Mart $25,000
  14. Kayden Trucking $15,000
  15. Krazy Monkey Wrestling $35,000
  16. Mocha Emporium $50,000
  17. RNL Unlimited Inc, dba American Ballroom Dance Center $30,000
  18. Springfield Hockey $400,000
  19. Springfield Wine Exchange $25,000
  20. Tash Commercial Cleaning Service $10,000
  21. Tito’s Barbershop $15,000
  22. Vinh Chau Restaurant $35,000
  23. Virtue Salon of Excellence $35,000
  24. Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church $33,000
  25. Bilingual Veteran’s Outreach Center $150,000
  26. Black Behavior Health Network $75,000
  27. Christina’s House $68,000
  28. CLUBOH $50,000
  29. Community Survival Center $50,000
  30. Community United Way of Pioneer Valley $50,000
  31. Grit and Gratitude Wrestling Academy $75,000
  32. Latino Economic Development Corp. $100,000
  33. Pan African Historical Museum $50,000
  34. Spring Meadow Associated of Responsible Tenants $21,600
  35. Springfield Pride Parade Organization $25,000
  36. Springfield Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee $11,221
  37. Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Inc. $25,000
  38. Springfield Symphony Orchestra $80,000
  39. WTCC STCC Radio $25,000

The twelfth round of ARPA funding announced on 5/30/23 was awarded to the following 17 restaurants to expand outdoor dining:

  1. “City Line Café (9 Rimmon Avenue)” $250,000
  2. Student Prince Restaurant & The Fort (8 Fort Street) $179,450
  3. “John Boyle O’Reilly Club (33 Progress Ave)” $250,000
  4. “White Lion Brewing Company (1500 Main Street)” $250,000
  5. “Hot Table (1500 Main Street)” $195,000
  6. “Nadim’s Downtown (1390 Main Street)” $100,000
  7. “Springfield Business Improvement District (Duryea Way/Stearns Square)” $35,000
  8. “Granny’s Baking Table (309 Bridge Street)” $46,160
  9. “Osteria (301 Bridge Street)” $75,000
  10. “Theodores (201 Worthington Street)” $65,000
  11. “UNO Pizzeria & Grill (820 Hall of Fame Ave)” $100,000
  12. “Hilton Garden Inn (800 Hall of Fame Ave)” $75,000
  13. “Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant (106-110 Island Pond Road)” $75,000
  14. “The Mamou (272 Worthington Street)” $53,332
  15. “Loophole Brewing (51-59 Taylor Street” $100,000
  16. “2 Guys Pizza (477 Page Blvd)” $75,000
  17. “1441 Main Street (1441 Main Street)” $75,000

The thirteenth round of ARPA funding announced on 7/19/23 was awarded to 17 small businesses, 36 new businesses, and 5 nonprofits. In addition, a total of $750,000 is designated to enhance student engagement and retention at American International College, Springfield College, and Western New England University.

Also included in this ARPA update was direct cash assistance for Springfield households. To date, over 5,000 applications have been approved with a total of over $7 million awarded to Springfield residents/households. 

  1. Allston Supply $75,000
  2. Baked Beauty Bar $35,000
  3. CMJ Paving & Landscaping $75,000
  4. Dino’s Auto Repair $15,000
  5. Ethics LLC $25,000
  6. Grez Automotive $10,000
  7. LaFritura Restaurant $50,000
  8. Maggie’s Pizzeria $15,000
  9. Nolan Wells, Inc. $20,000
  10. P2B Springfield, LLC $40,000
  11. SnapChef $100,000
  12. Youth on the Move $110,000
  13. Arrow Medical Transportation $85,000
  14. Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe $30,000
  15. Martie’s Floating Event Planning, LLC $20,000
  16. Weemans Custom Vinyl $20,800
  17. “1441 Main Street” $75,000
  18. A.P.E. Wellness, LLC $25,000
  19. Afghan Hala Market of Western Mass $15,000
  20. Blyther’s Transportation and Delivery Service, LLC $30,000
  21. Bori Chino $20,000
  22. Break Time Springfield $15,000
  23. Bridge2Homecare, LLC $40,000
  24. BuildEmUp Fitness $40,000
  25. Cana Café Bar and Restaurant $20,000
  26. Car Connect Auto Sales $20,000
  27. CCR Freight Logistics, LLC $40,000
  28. Coalition of Experienced Black Educators $40,000
  29. D’s Dishes $20,000
  30. Ebesnezer Daycare $20,000
  31. First Generation Wealth Builders Association $40,000
  32. Fly-Ty, LLC $15,000
  33. Frederick William Music $20,000
  34. Higher Expectations $30,000
  35. Kwik Fix Automotive $20,000
  36. L & M Hospitality Group d/b/a All American Sports Bar Grill and Patio $40,000
  37. L’Amour Restaurant $35,000
  38. Latino Marketing Agency $40,000
  39. Marlee’s Bar and Grill $20,000
  40. Napoli Pizzeria and Restaurant $20,000
  41. Natural Living Landscapes $17,656
  42. Osteria by Berman’s Food $20,000
  43. PH 650, LLC $30,000
  44. Redd’s Flowers and More d/b/a Knots, LLC $20,000
  45. Renown Comfort Homecare $15,000
  46. Replenish Biofuels $20,000
  47. Rose Entertainment $15,000
  48. Springfield 413 Elite $40,000
  49. The Artist Café $40,000
  50. The Movement Lab $40,000
  51. The Urban Food Brood $25,000
  52. Uni Vib3s Wellness Space $15,000
  53. Zo Lit Lifestyle $20,000
  54. Macedonia Church $225,000
  55. The New Life Center for Recovery $100,000
  56. Regreen Springfield $50,000
  57. Progressive Community Baptist Church $99,000
  58. Third Baptist Church $18,041

