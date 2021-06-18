Springfield to celebrate Juneteenth with flag raising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate Juneteenth with a flag raising ceremony Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with Congressman Richard Neal and members of the Juneteenth Planning Committee to raise the Black Heritage Flag.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the 1865 announcement by the Union Army to enslaved people in Texas that they were free, actually falls on Saturday, but is being observed on Friday by some local governments, including Springfield’s. All city offices will be closed Friday, though trash pickup will continue as scheduled.

Several community events are planned in Springfield for the actual holiday on Saturday, including events in Court Square and Blunt Park.