Springfield to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A remembrance ceremony will be held at Riverfront Park in Springfield Friday for the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held in the shadow of the monument in Riverfront Park at 10 a.m. The ceremony, which has been a Springfield tradition since 2002, will follow social distancing guidelines and be limited to 50 people due to the pandemic.

Notable figures scheduled to speak at the event include Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Peter Pickering, Regional Director for American Medical Response, and Colonel Tom Bladen, Commander of the 104th Fight Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The ceremony’s program includes the rollout of equipment with a Springfield Police Department cruiser, Springfield Fire Department engine, and an American Medical Response ambulance. The Springfield Fire Department will toll the fire bell and a wreath will be laid by Commissioner Calvi, Commissioner Clapprood, Pickering, and Colonel Bladen. The Springfield Police Department will conclude the program with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.





Springfield’s 9/11 Monument at Riverfront Park was dedicated in June 2019. It features a vertical i-beam from the World Trade Center and a curved bronze wall listing the names of the 498 first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, most from the New York City area.

The monument was created by Salmon Studios in Florence.

The annual remembrance ceremony will be streamed live Friday at 10 a.m., right here on WWLP.com.